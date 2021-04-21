GENERIC: Socially distanced fan at Arrowhead for training camp

Socially distanced fans watch the Kansas City Chiefs during an NFL football training camp Saturday, Aug. 22, 2020, at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.

 (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- A mass vaccination event that was scheduled to happen at Arrowhead April 29-30 has apparently been canceled, according to the list of events on the Missouri Vaccine Navigator website. 

The event was previously set to take place from 9 a.m.-7 p.m., April 29-30 at Arrowhead Stadium. 

However, if you visit the list of appointments on the Missouri Vaccine Navigator website, it is no longer listed. 

new listing.jpg

This is the list of events on the website site of today. 
old listing.jpg

This is the list of events on the website site of a few days ago. 

No further information, including a reason as to why the event was canceled, is available at this time. 

Stay with KCTV5 News for any updates. 

KCTV5.com is now with you on the go! Get the latest news updates and video, StormTrack5 weather forecast, weather radar, special investigative reports, sports headlines and much more from KCTV5 News. 

>> Click/tap here to download our free mobile app. <<

Copyright 2021 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.

Tags

Locations

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.