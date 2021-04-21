KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- A mass vaccination event that was scheduled to happen at Arrowhead April 29-30 has apparently been canceled, according to the list of events on the Missouri Vaccine Navigator website.
The event was previously set to take place from 9 a.m.-7 p.m., April 29-30 at Arrowhead Stadium.
However, if you visit the list of appointments on the Missouri Vaccine Navigator website, it is no longer listed.
No further information, including a reason as to why the event was canceled, is available at this time.
Stay with KCTV5 News for any updates.
