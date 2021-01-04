KANSAS CITY, KS (KCTV) -- The number of vaccinations released by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention may not tell the whole story in the Sunflower State.
Last week's data showed Kansas lagging behind the rest of the nation. As of New Year's Eve the CDC listed just 12 thousand vaccinations given, less than half a percent of the state's population.
On Monday KCTV5 reached out to the Kansas Department of Health for answers as to why this could be the case.
A spokesperson for the department explained that delays in reporting had skewed the numbers given to the CDC.
"Providers are to report vaccine administration information into a computer system. Not all providers are trained in this system which has caused some delays in reporting for Kansas. We’re working with providers on this issue," she wrote.
Another spokesperson said that the department does not know when reporting from Kansas will catch up.
As of Monday morning, around 20 thousand Kansans had received vaccines. Nationally, just over 4.5 million Americans had received the shot.
Both numbers fall below where many healthcare providers had hoped.
The issue came up in the University of Kansas Hospital's daily press briefing.
"Right now our problem isn't the number of doses," said Dr. Steven Stites. "We're still lagging behind getting the doses into arms. We need to work on the logistics."
