KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Some pharmacies across the metro are packed with people getting their COVID-19 booster shot, while local health departments say they’re holding off on giving out the third jab.
The CDC guidelines on the Pfizer vaccine booster came out on Friday, and many local pharmacies started following the recommendations immediately.
One HyVee location in the Northland gave out more than 70 shots before 1pm Monday.
But many local health departments were waiting Monday on the state of Missouri’s health department to update state guidelines before they would start giving the booster.
“I did 15 years in the military. We get shots every year, so this is second nature to me at this point,” Ellis Robinson said.
Robinson got his booster at HyVee Monday. He said it’s been more than 8 months since he was fully vaccinated against COVID-19 and was thrilled to hear he qualified for a booster.
“I travel quite a bit so while on a plane in a close environment, I just want to keep myself safe around others and keep others safe,” he said.
One family was at the HyVee getting the booster to protect their two and a half year-old son/grandson who’s had a hard life with four open heart surgeries.
“I’m doing this just to keep him healthy and myself healthy for him,” the boy’s mother said.
Each patient was told to expect similar symptoms to their first and second dose, most likely just a sore arm.
Right now, the booster is only *recommended* for people who are 65 and older, people over 18 years old who live in a long-term health care facility, and people from 50 to 64 with underlying health conditions.
Though the CDC says people ages 18 to 49 with underlying health conditions may get the shot now, as well as adult who are at an increased risk of exposure due to their job.
The booster is still only for those who fully vaccinated with the Pfizer vaccine.
“I think if you got Moderna or J&J just hold tight. Is it good to mix and match? Again, there's not a lot of data to support that and what are the exact benefits and concerns. We do believe it is safe, that there are no large issues or major concerns with that. In the CDC guidance ,it does say that in extenuating circumstances you CAN mix and match. Right now, today I don't feel there's any need to do that,” Dr. Dana Hawkinson, KU Medical Center’s medical director of infectious disease said.
Jackson, Clay, Cass, Platte and the Independence health departments were waiting Monday on the state of Missouri to update their covid-19 booster guidelines. The state updated their recommendations Monday afternoon.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.