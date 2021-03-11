LAWRENCE, KS (KCTV) -- Nearly 600 doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine were lost during a transfer due to a "process error," which led to them not being kept at the proper temperature.
The 570 vaccines were being transferred from Lawrence-Douglas County Public Health to LMH Health.
LDCPH received them on March 3 and transferred them to LMH Health on Wednesday.
"Because vaccines are typically delivered to LMH Health while still frozen, the standard process is to place them into a freezer at the hospital until they are ready for distribution," a release about the situation said. "LMH Health followed this procedure upon receipt of the Johnson & Johnson vaccines, not realizing they were already thawed."
“When we discovered the vaccines had been delivered to the hospital in a refrigerated state, LMH Health immediately reached out to Johnson & Johnson for guidance,” said Brian Bradfield, LMH Health associate vice president of ancillary services. “The company advised these doses will have to be discarded. At Johnson & Johnson’s request, we have contacted McKesson, who is overseeing distribution. McKesson referred us our state and local health department to coordinate replacement doses.”
“We had a single process that deviated from the norm,” said Dan Partridge, Lawrence-Douglas County Public Health Director. “This is a good reminder for all Unified Command partners to check and double check their doses during transfer. We will follow that process going forward, as we navigate this bump in the road.”
