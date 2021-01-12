LEE'S SUMMIT, Mo. -- An assisted living community in Lee's Summit is taking a lighthearted approach to vaccinating the people who live there.
On Tuesday staff at Addington Place cheered on residents as they rolled up their sleeves for the first dose of the Pfizer vaccine.
Angie Keeven works with Cedarhurst, the company that runs Addington and several other assisted living homes in the Kansas City area.
She said many of Cedarhurst's properties have been celebrating the vaccine, throwing small parties with food and music when CVS and Walgreens clinicians arrive to give the shots.
"The vaccine is the beginning of the end of COVID," Keeven said. "We've been celebrating these vaccines as much as we can."
In the above video you can hear cheering as one resident receives her shot. Afterward she remarked, "That took hardly any time at all!"
According to the CDC's vaccine tracker, nearly one million people in assisted living have received the vaccine as of Tuesday.
