LEAVENWORTH, KS (KCTV) -- The Leavenworth VA Medical Center gave its first Moderna COVID -19 vaccine on Wednesday.
It was given to ICU nurse Alexandra Jennings. CLC Nurse Joanne Lowe and RN Bob Harmon received their vaccines next.
Bob Harmon was the VA's first veteran employee to receive the vaccine.
The first veteran patient was Frank Bell. He was a U.S. Air Force Veteran from Liberal, Missouri.
