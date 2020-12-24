Experts know more about the coronavirus vaccines than any other in history, surgeon general says

Experts have more information about the Moderna and Pfizer vaccines than any other in history, said US Surgeon General Dr. Jerome Adams.

 Jeff Gritchen/MediaNews Group/Orange County Register/Getty Images

LEAVENWORTH, KS (KCTV) -- The Leavenworth VA Medical Center gave its first Moderna COVID -19 vaccine on Wednesday.

It was given to ICU nurse Alexandra Jennings. CLC Nurse Joanne Lowe and RN Bob Harmon received their vaccines next.

Bob Harmon was the VA's first veteran employee to receive the vaccine.

The first veteran patient was Frank Bell. He was a U.S. Air Force Veteran from Liberal, Missouri. 

