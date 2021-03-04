LEAVENWORTH, KS (KCTV) -- This morning, the Leavenworth High School gymnasium was filled with teachers and staff from throughout the district waiting to get their second dose of the vaccine.
The district will be canceling school tomorrow so that teachers can have time after receiving the shot.
“I just think it’s a great opportunity so that we can get back to normal,” says Marie St. Yves, a teacher at David Brewer Elementary who got vaccinated today.
Nearly 400 teachers and staff members within the Leavenworth School District took advantage of getting the second vaccine dose thanks to the district.
“I wouldn’t expect anything different from our district. Our district, we are a big family so we would do anything we can to support each other,” says Nichole Edlin, a first-grade teacher at David Brewer Elementary who was vaccinated.
The district has taken a different approach fighting the virus from the very beginning.
In August, they were one of the first in the state of Kansas to have in-person learning with their hybrid system.
Ever since October, they have given every student the option to learn five days a week in-person.
“It’s extremely important for our teachers that have been seeing those students on a daily basis to feel safe and get the vaccination as soon as possible,” says Jake Potter the Director of Public Relations for the Leavenworth school district.
The district offered the first vaccine dose for interested staff back in February.
With the follow-up shot today, they decided to give everyone the day off tomorrow to help give staff time to recover from the shot.
This vaccination method is a system that some within the district feel should be looked at by others in the state.
“I think our model was really good to be able to go to a place that was centralized to get all of our staff in here and to be able to get them through as fast as we could get them through here. I thought it’s a great model to look at,” says Terrance Jordan, Assistant Principal and Athletic Director of Richard Warren Middle School, who got vaccinated.
School district officials say they hope to work with the health department again to vaccinate students.
They hope to start that effort as soon as possible.
