LEAVENWORTH, KS (KCTV) -- There will be no school for Leavenworth students on Friday.
This comes after all interested school district employees, including substitute teachers and bus drivers, were scheduled to receive their second COVID-19 vaccination from the Leavenworth County Health Department on Thursday.
“Our families have remained extremely supportive of our attempts to accommodate as much in-person learning as possible. We are grateful for the opportunity for our staff members to receive their vaccines so quickly, and believe this will help us to finish the school year with fewer disruptions to the teaching and learning environment for our students. Facing the possibility of a higher district-wide staff absence rate than usual due to potential side effects of the second vaccination, we made the decision to proactively cancel school for March 5 and provide families with as much advance notification as possible,” said Jake Potter, director of public relations for the school district.
The Leavenworth County Health Department scheduled single-day vaccination events for the district’s employees on Feb. 4 and March 4 in the main gymnasium of Leavenworth High School between 9 a.m. - 1 p.m. School remained in session on both of those two dates.
Leavenworth USD 453 began the 2020-21 school year on Aug. 24 in a hybrid model with 50% of students attending in-person on alternating days with the implementation of new COVID-19 health protocols.
Over the month of October, the Leavenworth Unified School District phased-in to a 5-person "all-in" schedule for all pre-K thru 12th grade students with an in-person attendance preference. By Oct. 20, grades pre-K thru 8 were physically attending five days per week; and by Oct. 26, all Leavenworth High School students were also attending class five days per week.
“With a shared commitment by our families and staff members to our ‘Pioneer Restart’ safety protocols, we have been able to sustain a traditional five-day in-person academic week since October, as well as continue to support the needs of approximately 20% of our student enrollment that opted to attend classes remotely or virtually this school year,” said Potter.
