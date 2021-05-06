The COVID clinic in Leavenworth will be at the Riverfront Community Center from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., and it is a walk-in clinic for people 65 and older. You’ll need an appointment if you're headed to get vaccinated in North Kansas City on the Cerner campus. Abby Dodge reports live from there Th…

NORTH KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- One of the largest vaccine distribution efforts in the metro is calling it quits.

Thursday is the last day for Operation Safe.

The clinic at Cerner's headquarters in North Kansas City will have vaccinated nearly 97,000 people by the end of the day.

Much excitement this morning at our last Operation Safe vaccination clinic! A wonderful Mother's Day gift for one of our...

Posted by Operation Safe on Thursday, May 6, 2021

