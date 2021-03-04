OVERLAND PARK, KS (KCTV) -- Techies and entrepreneurs are creating valuable tools for people looking for easy-to-access vaccine information.
Anureet Hans, an MBA student at KU, got an idea for a website when his parents were searching for a COVID-19 vaccine provider.
"I realized it was a complicated process," Hans said. "All these private sector pharmacies started coming out with their own things. People don't know where the links are, it's kind of complicated."
He created a simple list of helpful links and published them online. Click here to view that list.
The site lists private and public vaccine providers, as well as updates about local supplies and who may be eligible under current state phases.
He said more than 20,000 people visited the site since Tuesday.
Hans isn't the only one who saw the need for a centralized source of information.
Peter Carnesciali, a software developer in Kansas City, started out creating a way to aggregate information about potential openings at private providers like Hy-Vee.
"I was trying something that would let me grab an appointment as soon as possible," he said.
In the process, he realized he could write a Twitter bot that would automatically publish information as soon as it became available. He created an account called KC Vaccine Watch.
You can find his Twitter page by clicking here.
"It's very accessible," Carnesciali said. "A lot of people have a Twitter account. If they want to know immediately when appointments go up, they can know immediately."
