KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) – Mayor Quinton Lucas, Walmart, and the YMCA of Greater Kansas City have announced a COVID-19 vaccine partnership that will start this weekend and happened every week for the next six weeks.
This should lead to more than 3,500 Kansas Citians in “zip codes with the lowest life expectancy” getting vaccinated, a release from the city said.
Walmart will host the clinics at a Kansas City YMCA location, using a vaccine allotment provided directly to Walmart by the federal government. The vaccines do not pull from and will not change Kansas City’s weekly vaccine allotment from the state.
“Eligible Kansas Citians will be notified of this vaccination opportunity by the Kansas City Health Department,” the release from the city continues. “For safety and security reasons, the particular YMCA location will be disclosed only to those eligible to receive a vaccine through this partnership. Due to a very limited supply of COVID-19 vaccines, walk-ups will not be accepted.”
Kansas Citians interested in receiving a COVID-19 vaccine should complete the City’s online interest form in English or Spanish, or call 311.
“As my office and the City continue our work to ensure equitable vaccine distribution, I am proud this vaccine allotment through our partnership with Walmart will be getting to Kansas Citians who need vaccines the most,” said Mayor Lucas. “The Kansas City Health Department has identified and has begun notifying eligible Kansas Citians of this opportunity via email and phone call, to ensure those without regular access to internet who need a vaccine will not be skipped over. As we continue vaccine rollout, we will not leave anyone behind. I thank Walmart, the YMCA, and our COVID-19 Vaccine Task Force for their quick and diligent work, and I look forward to continued partnerships such as this moving forward.”
"The Y is proud to partner with the task force to provide vaccines in vulnerable communities that have been disproportionately affected by the health and economic impacts of COVID-19," said John Mikos, president and CEO of the YMCA of Greater Kansas City. "Offering our space to improve vaccine equity is one way the Y can deliver on our mission to make sure all in our community have access to the resources they need to thrive."
“The COVID-19 Vaccine Task Force is pleased to assist in the coordination of this multi-week mass-vaccination event,” said Renita Mollman, chair of the Kansas City COVID-19 Vaccine Task Force. “Our Task Force was charged with helping ensure efficient and equitable vaccine rollout, and this event is but one example of ways the community can come together to protect our most vulnerable. We appreciate Walmart’s partnership and look forward to more events in the future.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.