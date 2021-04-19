KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- People who want to get a COVID-19 vaccine in the evening can now do so at the Kansas City Health Department, now that more doses are available.
According to the health department, the change in vaccination hours will start on Tuesday, April 20 and will continue every Tuesday and Thursday until further notice.
On those days, residents can come to the health department at 2400 Troost Ave. between 5 p.m. and 7:15 p.m. to receive a COVID-19 vaccination.
They said walk-ins are welcomed, but an appointment will help people avoid waiting in line so long.
Kansas City residents who are 16 years old or older are eligible for the vaccine, now.
"More than 70 percent of Kansas City residents over the age of 65 have been vaccinated against COVID-19," a release from the health department said. "We now need to encourage younger adults to be vaccinated. To date, only 30 percent of residents younger than 65 have had at least one dose."
“We are expanding our clinic times to make it as easy as possible for our residents who have jobs or other commitments and can’t stop what they’re doing during the day to get a vaccination," said Tiffany Wilkinson, manager of the Division of Communicable Disease Prevention and Public Health Preparedness.
"We want to accommodate more people and more schedules," she said. "Our nursing staff is waiting and ready for you, so secure your appointment online, call 311, or walk-in so we will quickly double the number of residents 16-64 years old who are vaccinated against COVID-19."
“There’s an urgency to getting vaccinated," said Dr. Rex Archer, Kansas City Director of Health. "The sooner we have a large proportion of the population vaccinated, the less time and chance the virus has to adapt and potentially become more deadly. Every one of us should do what we can to prevent another year of COVID cases, COVID deaths, COVID losses and shutdowns. If enough of us are vaccinated, we will get back on track."
Residents can schedule an appointment at kcmo.gov/coronavirus.
