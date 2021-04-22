KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- The Kansas City, Missouri Health Department is taking steps to make getting the COVID-19 vaccine easier by offering evening vaccination clinic hours.
People who live in Kansas City can walk in or make an appointment every Tuesday and Thursday at the health department at 2400 Troost Ave. from 5 p.m.-7:15 p.m.
On Thursday, KCMO City Manager Brian Platt rolled up his sleeve to show walk-in vaccinations are easy and quick. “There is no better time than now to get vaccinated and we know that it's a fact that vaccinations save lives, reduce transmission rates, reduce symptoms, reduce the overall spread of this virus,” Platt said.
As some communities are turning away doses due to low demand, Kansas City leaders hope to increase the percentage of vaccinated people. Right now, 72% of people over 65 are vaccinated in Kansas City. Only 42% of people over 18 are vaccinated in Kansas City. “That's not yet at what we need for a population protection level,” Kansas City Director of Health Dr. Rex Archer said.
“We heard from a lot of people who said that they wanted to wait and see, to see how it went,” Kansas City Mayor Mayor Quinton Lucas said. “We've had tens of millions of Americans vaccinated and we have continued to see positive results from folks who have gotten vaccinated and are making that right step to protect themselves and their families.”
Archer says he is waiting for the final decision from the CDC and FDA regarding the Johnson & Johnson vaccine. “Regardless, it is still safer for a woman 18 to 50 to get this vaccine than to get COVID,” Archer said.
Residents can reserve a vaccination spot in Kansas City online at https://www.kcmo.gov/city-hall/departments/health/coronavirus or by calling 311.
The health department has three other COVID vaccine clinics operating during the day.
Locations and hours:
- Smith-Hale Middle School (old Hickman Mills H.S.):
9010A Old Santa Fe Road
KCMO, 64138
- Former Gen-X store
3100 Prospect Ave.
KCMO, 64128
- Bruce R. Watkins Cultural Center
3700 Blue Parkway
KCMO, 64130
Walk-ins are welcome at all clinics. To guarantee a vaccine or shorten your wait time, appointments are recommended.
