MISSION, KS (AP) -- Kansas has crossed the threshold of vaccinating more than 1 million people as a third highly contagious variant is detected in the state.
That means 35% of the state's 2.9 million residents have received at least one shot, according to state data released Wednesday.
The state hit the mark one day after the Kansas Department of Health and Environment announced that a particularly contagious variant of COVID-19 that is sweeping through Brazil has been detected for the first time in Kansas.
The agency said it is investigating how someone in Sedgwick County became infected with the P.1 variant and whether others may have been exposed.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.