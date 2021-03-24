TOPEKA, KS (KCTV) – According to the Kansas Department of Health and Environment, there will be fewer Johnson & Johnson vaccines delivered next week than expected.
About 16,500 doses are set to arrive next week. This is lower than the estimated 100,000 that was initially indicated.
The KDHE says that national reports indicated that Johnson & Johnson’s entire vaccine supply has been delayed due to production issues and may not be ready to ship until the second week of April.
Merck has agreed to jump in and help make Johnson & Johnson’s vaccine in an attempt to boost the supply of it.
Meanwhile, Kansas is receiving an increase in “Pfizer Prime doses [47,970] and 38,100 Pfizer Boost along with 27,800 Moderna Prime and 27,800 Moderna Boost.”
