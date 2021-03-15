TOPEKA, KS (KCTV) -- Kansas Governor Laura Kelly announced today that the state is ready to move ahead who is eligible for coronavirus vaccination.
The governor says the state is combining phases 3 and 4 of the vaccine plan, effective one week from today.
Phases three and four include people aged 16 - 64 with medical risks and all other critical workers.
But, the biggest challenge in vaccinating Kansans remains a supply issue.
Dr. Lee Norman, the head of the state health department, says the state has the capacity of distribute five times as many vaccines as it’s receiving from the federal government.
The governor says the biggest jump in supply will be from Johnson & Johnson. The state is expecting 100,000 doses the week after next.
Governor Kelly says she’s determined that every Kansan will be eligible for a vaccine by May 1.
