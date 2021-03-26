Kelly

Republican legislators suggested Tuesday that mistakes by Democratic Gov. Laura Kelly's administration are making it more difficult for older Kansas residents to get COVID-19 vaccine shots.

 (AP Photo/John Hanna)

MISSION, KS (AP) — Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly announced Friday that the state is making everyone over the age of 16 eligible to get the coronavirus vaccine starting Monday.

“With the anticipated increase in supply from the federal government, we must get every dose of vaccine into arms quickly,” Kelly said in a news release. “I strongly encourage every Kansan to get the COVID-19 vaccine so we can get back to school, back to work, and back to normal.”

Several other states also have made the vaccine available to all adults, including Alaska, Arizona, Florida, Georgia, Mississippi, Utah, and West Virginia.

As of Friday, 35.1% of the adult population in Kansas had received at least one dose of the vaccine.

