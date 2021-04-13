KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- The Kansas City VA was supposed to administer the Johnson & Johnson vaccine this week, but is switching to Pfizer instead.
The KCVA released the following statement about the change for this week's clinics:
“KCVA has temporarily paused administration of the Janssen (Johnson & Johnson) COVID-19 vaccine based on CDC and FDA recommendations.
We are still offering Pfizer vaccine, in which similar events have not been noted, at our vaccination clinics.
Those scheduled for Janssen (Johnson & Johnson) will be offered Pfizer vaccine or rescheduled to a later clinic.
We will provide additional information as we learn more.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.