KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- In the race to vaccinate, there is a big push to get shots in the arms of area veterans starts in just three hours.
For this vaccination event, veterans are allowed to wait inside their cars or in a socially-distanced waiting area. They’re able to show up a few minutes before appointment time or just walk-in without an appointment.
The Kansas City VA now offers vaccines to veterans of any age. Appointments are not necessary, but they are encouraged to guarantee someone gets the dose the day they prefer.
The VA gets its supply directly from the CDC, it does not go through the state’s distribution channels.
The Kansas City VA plans on vaccinating about 1,200 people this week. The first of the two events this week, they administered 689 doses.
VA Medical Center Director David Isaacks says while everyone is able to receive the shot, his focus is still on the medical priority groups.
"We continue to reach out to vulnerable patients, our home-based patients, nursing home patients, as well as our elderly. But for the most part, our vaccination rate among our 65 and older is around 70 percent for our veteran population," he said.
Any veteran looking to make an appointment for today or future vaccination events can call 816-922-2619.
