KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Mayor Quinton Lucas received his first of two doses of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine on Thursday.
He also implores Kansas Citians to get vaccinated as the rollout continues.
Lucas says he opted to receive the COVID vaccine not only to keep those around him safe, but because he thinks it’s important for everybody throughout Kansas City to know that the vaccine is safe.
"It’s a fairly easy, painless process, and that this is the next step to addressing COVID-19—making sure our community is safe very broadly,” said Lucas. “I know that in some communities—certainly the African American community I’m from and others—some have had some concerns about the vaccine: it’s safety and whether it’s something they should do. I’m here to say that you should. It’s pretty painless, and, importantly, it’s an important tool that’s really going to help our community overcome COVID-19. As vaccine rollout continues throughout our community, effective, efficient and equitable distribution will be a top priority of Kansas City government in this new year.”
