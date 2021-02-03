KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas has announced his appointments to Kansas City’s COVID-19 Vaccine Task Force.

Limited supply is biggest problem with Missouri's vaccine rollout, Parson says Missouri Governor Mike Parson said limited supply of the COVID-19 vaccine continues to be the biggest problem plaguing the COVID-19 vaccine rollout in Missouri.

Lucas says this team will help ensure the COVID-19 vaccine process in Kansas City is completed in an efficient and equitable manner.

“Over the past several weeks and months, I have met with hospitals and healthcare leaders across Kansas City to see the vaccination process, and to encourage increased health institution collaboration city- and region-wide to protect our community,” said Lucas.

He went on to say:

“My appointments to Kansas City’s COVID-19 Vaccine Task Force reflect Kansas City government’s partnership with Truman Medical Centers, St. Luke’s Hospital System, Research Medical Center, our Federally Qualified Health Centers such as Swope Health Services, and has organizational and operational support from Kansas City-based engineering, architecture and construction firm Burns & McDonnell, as we work to vaccinate vulnerable populations as quickly as possible, to make it easier for all Kansas Citians—particularly those without regular internet access—to determine where and how to get vaccinated. “For many Kansas Citians—particularly in our Black and brown communities—the rate at which we are able to offer vaccines is the difference between life and death. I have directed the COVID-19 Vaccine Task Force to begin meeting immediately and to work with each other and their respective regional leading institutions to provide a transparent plan to most quickly and equitably inoculate our community, with particular emphasis on communities and zip codes that have been most devastated by the pandemic. “One hundred and forty-five Hispanic or Latinx Kansas Citians per 100,000 have lost their lives to COVID-19 over this past year; meanwhile, 50 white Kansas Citians per 100,000 have lost their lives to COVID-19 in Kansas City. Every loss is one too many and with the vaccine, is preventable. Kansas City’s vaccine distribution will reflect where the most COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations, and deaths have occurred, to as quickly as possible mitigate community spread, lower hospital capacity, and save neighborhoods across our community from continued heartbreak. “As our Task Force begins its work, I will continue mine to ensure that none in our community are left behind. Expect further action from Kansas City government and our hospital partners related to mass vaccination events accessible by public transit; work with teachers and our schools to ensure all can reopen safely; more clarity on when and where Kansas Citians may be able to get vaccinated; and more transparency surrounding the number of vaccines we have on hand and have administered, so Kansas Citians know that we are working hard to protect them and their families.”

Kansas City COVID-19 Vaccine Task Force: