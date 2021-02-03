KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) – Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas introduced a new COVID-19 task force on Wednesday. The group doesn't include any government officials and instead places efforts to assist the community in the hands of healthcare systems.

Mayor Lucas expressed concerns over too many federal and state directives, but no central plan for vaccine distribution for Kansas Citians.

"It is not enough to tell everybody to go online and sign up or call your healthcare provider. Tens of thousands, if not hundreds of thousands, of Kansas Citians and people in this area don’t have regular healthcare providers. Tens of thousands of people don’t have [access to] a website and tens of thousands of people can’t sit on a phone all day and call 18 different places to put themselves on a list, not knowing what the answer will be. In essence, I think we have failed people on our messaging so far, and this is us correcting it," said Mayor Lucas.

The Kansas City COVID-19 Task Force will address: informing the public through radio, adding messaging on public transit, and outreach efforts.

Kansas City COVID-19 Vaccine Task Force:

Renita Mollman, Chair – Burns & McDonnell, Chief Administrative Officer

Dr. Rex Archer – Kansas City Health Department, Director of Public Health

Dr. Valerie Chow – Truman Medical Centers, Chair of Department of Anesthesiology

Kathryn Knotts – Truman Medical Centers, Director of Government Relations

Dr. Olevia M. Pitts – Research Medical Center, Chief Medical Officer

Jeron Ravin – Swope Health Services, President and Chief Executive Officer

Diane Trimble – St. Luke’s Hospital System, Chief Nursing Officer

Kansas City mayor announces COVID-19 Vaccine Task Force Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas has announced his appointments to Kansas City’s COVID-19 Vaccine Task Force.

The Missouri Hospital Association released a study in January 2021 revealing vaccine hesitancy in Black communities is higher. People of color, including Hispanics, Blacks, and Native Americans, are three times more likely to die from COVID-19.

"In areas where we’ve got significant at risk population, including communities of color, we are going to have to emphasize getting vaccine into those communities," said Dave Dillon, Missouri Hospital Association.

The COVID-19 Task Force will also focus efforts on providing a central source where people in the area can find out when they will be able to receive the vaccine and sign up when it is their turn. Mayor Lucas says he plans on speaking with Missouri Governor Mike Parson about vaccine equity soon.