MISSION, KS (KCTV) – About one million Kansans are included in phase two of the vaccine rollout.
In a media release, the Governor’s office said the following groups are now eligible for vaccines:
- Persons aged 65 and older
- High-contact critical workers necessary to maintain systems, assets, and activities that are vital to the state security, the economy or public health, or who interact with large numbers of contacts and job-related COVID-19 exposure. COVID-19 risk is associated with the likelihood of infecting oneself or spreading the virus. Factors that increase risk include proximity, type of contact, duration of contacts and challenges to implement protective measures. This includes:
o Firefighters, police officers, first responders, and correction officers
o Grocery store workers and food services
o K-12 and childcare workers, including teachers, custodians, drivers, &
other staff
o Food processing, including meat processing plants
o Large-scale aviation manufacturing plants
o Transportation workers
o Workers in retail, agriculture, supply of critical services or materials for COVID-19 response, the U.S. Postal Service, and Department of motor vehicles
- Those living or working in licensed congregate settings and other special care or congregate environments where social distancing is not possible, including:
o Homeless shelters
o Congregate childcare institutions
o Emergency shelters or safe houses
o Corrections facilities
o Behavioral health institutions
The Governor’s office said there are 45 thousand doses available. Not all people eligible to get the vaccine will be able to immediately.
The Gingerbread House preschool in Mission said the need parents vaccinated and back at work for their business to regain momentum.
“We’ve watched our numbers dwindle, dwindle, dwindle,” said director Melodie Abernathy.
Abernathy’s mother, Jane Stephens, started the business years ago and has passed down most of the duties.
Stephens, 83, can’t stay too far away from Gingerbread House. You’ll find her taking care of paperwork in their front office most afternoons.
“She can’t stand to stay home,” said Abernathy.
With Kansas rolling out Phase 2 of the vaccination process, Jane and Melodie are planning to sign up.
“I’m real glad. I remember the old Polio days,” Stephens said.
Her daughter said they could make a day out of a trip to get the vaccine.
“Yeah, we’ll go to lunch and have a vaccine together,” Abernathy said. “Great!”
While Abernathy said she is optimistic about the vaccine’s ability to keep businesses up and running, Stephens is more hesitant.
“I don’t know how this is all going to work out,” Stephens said. “Do you have any ideas? You think you got a handle on it, then all of the sudden you don’t at all.”
Even through fog-colored glasses, the pair are hoping the vaccine is good for business.
