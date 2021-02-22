FAIRWAY, KS (KCTV) -- No state in the U.S. has more than 20 percent of its population vaccinated against COVID-19, but Kansas and Missouri lag among the country's bottom 10 states.

Data compiled by the Washington Post early Monday morning shows that vaccine distribution across the country has ramped up significantly over the past two months. Still, only about 13 percent of Americans have received at least one vaccine shot---about 43 million people---while about 5 percent have gotten both doses.

Missouri administers its millionth COVID-19 vaccine shot The State of Missouri hit a milestone late this week: It administered it's 1 millionth COVID-19 vaccine dose.

In Missouri, 736,999 people have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, which accounts for 12 percent of Missouri’s population. That’s 10th worst in the country, seventh worst among states and not territories. Meanwhile, 5.5 percent of Missouri’s population has received both doses.

In Kansas, 356,901 people have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, which accounts for 12.3 percent of Kansas’ population. That’s 13th worst in the country, 10th worst among states and not territories. Meanwhile, 5.1 percent of Kansas’ population has received both doses.

If you or a loved one would like to know more about the current prioritization in Missouri and Kansas, or would like to know how to fill out a form to receive a COVID-19 vaccine, click here or contact your local health department.