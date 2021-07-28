MISSION, KS (KCTV) -- The Johnson County Department of Health and Environment will be moving their primary COVID-19 vaccination clinic to Mission.
This will start Aug. 2 and the new location will be at the 6000 Lamar Ave. office.
Anyone who needs a first or second does of a COVID-19 vaccine will be able to walk in between 8:30 a.m. and 4 p.m., Monday through Thursday.
While the Mission office will be used as the primary vaccination site, people who happen to be visiting the Olathe location can get a COVID-19 vaccination there.
“We are fortunate to have three vaccines that are safe, highly effective and widely available in Johnson County for free,” says Dr. Sanmi Areola, JCDHE director. “As the Delta variant continues to infect more and more of our residents, we urge everyone age 12 and older to get vaccinated at one of our clinics, your doctor’s office or at a nearby pharmacy.”
The JCDHE reports that, among the eligible population age 12 years and older in the county, 55.7% are at least partially vaccinated and 50.6% are fully vaccinated.
People can find another vaccine provider by visiting https://www.vaccines.gov. If you have questions, call 913-715-2819.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.