OLATHE, KS (KCTV) -- Johnson County is preparing to vaccinate more people, but needs your input first

County health officials have administered more than 10,000 shots to people in Phase 1. Now, they’re trying to plan for how many doses they will need for Phase 2.

Right now, Johnson County has an online interest form for anyone in Phase 2 who wants the COVID-19 vaccine.

Phase 2 will include anyone 65 or older, people living in congregate living centers and high-level critical workers. Workers include grocery store employees, restaurant workers and transportation service workers among many others.

Once a person fills out the form, the county will contact them with instructions on how to schedule an appointment to get the shot.

The interest form is only for people who qualify to receive the vaccine in Phase 2.

