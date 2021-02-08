VACCINE

Assistant Nurse Manager Debra Parran closes her eyes as she receives a COVID-19 vaccine shot by nurse practitioner Christy Kay, at Barnes Jewish Hospital in St. Louis on Thursday, December 17, 2020. Barnes Jewish will vaccinate nearly 1200 employees today, receiving 9750 doses of the drug. 

 Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI

OLATHE, KS (KCTV) -- The Johnson County Health Department said it will reach out to 3,800 people on Monday whose second doses are due for appointments next week.

As for the 80 years and up population, the majority of the people it contacts this week and next will be vaccinated at clinics next week on Wednesday and Thursday.

For the 65 plus population, Johnson County hospital systems including Advent Health, Menorah, Overland Park Regional, Olathe Health, KU-Med and St. Luke’s Hospital, are beginning vaccinations. 

