OLATHE, KS (KCTV) -- Johnson County Health officials have unveiled their plans to vaccinate the biggest group yet.
Phase Two includes almost a third of the county. It’s divided into three tiers and they plan to begin vaccinating tier one groups at the start of next week, dependent on vaccine supply.
The rollout began earlier this month with healthcare workers and long-term care facilities. Phase two, announced by the governor Thursday, adds the largest group yet: people 65 and older.
Johnson County Director of Health and Environment, Dr. Sanmi Areola, said multiple hospital and healthcare groups are partnering with them to get this done as quickly as possible. He said they have the staff, but the pace will be limited by the supply of vaccine provided by the federal government.
To assist in vaccinating the Tier One group are Olathe Health, Advent Health, University of Kansas Health System, St. Luke’s Hospital, Health Partnership Clinic and Children’s Mercy Hospital.
There are three key groups in Tier One:
- The hospital and health care groups will assist with vaccinating those 65 and older.
- Health Partnership Clinic will assist with food service and agriculture workers vaccinations.
- Children's Mercy Hospital will provide the vaccine to the bulk of the interested school and childcare staff.
The Moderna vaccine is not authorized for anyone under the age of 18, and the Pfizer vaccine is not authorized for anyone under 16, so the hospital felt this was the next best way to serve the younger population at the core of its mission, by helping them back into school safely.
“Children's Mercy is going to be setting up mobile clinics, at high school locations or at various school buildings throughout the county, and we will be inviting various groups from all of the school districts and our private schools into those settings to receive their vaccine doses from Children's Mercy,” said JCDHE Epidemiology Director Elizabeth Holzschuh.
The process will be similar with licensed childcare providers she said.
If you think you qualify for vaccination in Phase Two, and are interested in getting vaccinated, you should fill out the county’s Phase Two vaccine interest survey. If you already have, you might want to do it again, because Johnson County health officials said at Thursday’s briefing that some surveys were incomplete.
You can find a link to the survey here. If you don’t have access to the internet, you can call 913-715-2819 for assistance. There is also a form in Spanish.
Those surveys don’t get you in line for an appointment but give them a demand estimate and put you on their radar. As doses arrive, the health department will contact you to book a slot.
You can wait to hear from them to make an appointment, you can contact your primary care, or you can do both. It can’t hurt to do both.
The list of categories in Governor Laura Kelly’s Phase Two can be found here.
Johnson County’s three tiers in Phase Two can be found here.
A description of all five phases can be found here.
