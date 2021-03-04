JOHNSON COUNTY, KS (KCTV) – Johnson County will soon have a dedicated location for a health department vaccine clinic at 15500 W. 108th Street in Lenexa.
It’s expected to be operational around the end of the month.
Today, the Johnson County Board of County Commissioners approved “a short-term sublease agreement for a temporary, dedicated location for a Johnson County Department of Health and Environment COVID-19 vaccination clinic.”
Johnson County made that sublease agreement with Dimensional Innovations for their former warehouse space that’s off 108th Street.
Since December, the JCDHE has operated vaccination clinics at several of locations (including the county’s Sunset Drive Office Building in Olathe, the Okun Fieldhouse in Shawnee, and the Arts and Heritage Center in Overland Park). The current sites require daily setup and teardown. Additionally, there are limits on days and hours when the clinics can operate.
“We are very thankful to JCPRD for allowing us to use their facilities and partnering with us on running successful clinics during our initial vaccination work,” said Johnson County Board of County Commissioners Chairman Ed Eilert. “Moving forward, a dedicated, centralized and flexible facility is necessary as we ramp up our efforts parallel with an anticipated increase in doses over the next several months.”
“As we start to get more doses, we will continue to provide them to our partners, such as health care systems, who are helping us get vaccines to people as quickly and efficiently as possible,” said Dr. Sanmi Areola, director of Johnson County Department of Health and Environment. “However, having a dedicated clinic site that offers more flexibility will play an essential role in getting our county vaccinated, getting us closer to the finish line of the pandemic.”
A release from the county adds:
“Johnson County staff researched available space in county-owned properties, JCPRD properties and other space available for lease within the county. Each property was assessed based on location, accessibility, parking, size and flexibility of space for vaccination operations, cost, condition and availability. The selected property is 63,000 square feet, and the county will sublease approximately 45,000 square feet. The gross monthly rental rate is $32,000. Federal funds will be used to for the expenses related to the use of this facility.
The property is ready for immediate occupancy beginning March 8, 2021 at which time county staff, working with the City of Lenexa, will make ready the facility for the delivery of vaccinations. JCDHE plans to open the Lenexa building for vaccinations at the end of March and will announce more details on days and hours of operations in the next few weeks.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.