MAYETTA, KS (KCTV) – The Prairie Band Health Center is hosting a mass vaccination walk-in clinic tomorrow for any Jackson County, Kansas, resident who is 16 or older.
The clinic will run on Friday, March 26 from 8:45 a.m. through 2 p.m.
The Prairie Band Health Center is located at 11400 158 Road in Mayetta, Kansas.
The Prairie Band Health Center will be administering Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine. The second dose of said vaccine will be administered on Friday, April 16.
They say participants do not need to sign up through the Jackson County, Kansas Vaccine Portal for this clinic.
Participants will need to bring a photo ID (preferably a driver’s license) along with their medical insurance card (if applicable).
Participants under the age of 18 must be accompanied by a parent or guardian.
Jackson County, Kansas the county north of Shawnee County, Kansas. Topeka, the state's capital, in Shawnee County.
