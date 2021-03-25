Virus Outbreak Washington Vaccines good pfizer vaccine generic

File photo - Syringes with doses of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine, are shown next to vaccination cards, Saturday, March 13, 2021, on the first day of operations at a mass vaccination site at the Lumen Field Events Center in Seattle.

 (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)

MAYETTA, KS (KCTV) – The Prairie Band Health Center is hosting a mass vaccination walk-in clinic tomorrow for any Jackson County, Kansas, resident who is 16 or older.

The clinic will run on Friday, March 26 from 8:45 a.m. through 2 p.m.

The Prairie Band Health Center is located at 11400 158 Road in Mayetta, Kansas.

The Prairie Band Health Center will be administering Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine. The second dose of said vaccine will be administered on Friday, April 16.

They say participants do not need to sign up through the Jackson County, Kansas Vaccine Portal for this clinic.

Participants will need to bring a photo ID (preferably a driver’s license) along with their medical insurance card (if applicable).

Participants under the age of 18 must be accompanied by a parent or guardian.

Jackson County, Kansas the county north of Shawnee County, Kansas. Topeka, the state's capital, in Shawnee County. 

KCTV5.com is now with you on the go! Get the latest news updates and video, StormTrack5 weather forecast, weather radar, special investigative reports, sports headlines and much more from KCTV5 News. 

>> Click/tap here to download our free mobile app. <<

Copyright 2021 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.

Tags

Locations

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.