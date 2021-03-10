FAIRWAY, KS (KCTV) -- Kansas City-area Hy-Vee stores are holding sign-ups for vaccine events specifically for teachers this Sunday.
Those going to the HyVee website and searching for vaccine sign-ups will see a page titled "COVID-19 Vaccine Informed Consent". Under that, if users click on "Event", they will see several COVID vaccine events being held by Hy-Vee, including several area teacher vaccine events.
As of 6:25 a.m., there are slots available for sign-up for these events at the Hy-Vee stores located in Gladstone, Blue Springs, Belton, Independence, Liberty, Raytown, two Lee's Summit locations and three Kansas City, MO, locations.
Each of these events takes place Sunday, March 14, and include only those getting their first dose. These events will be administering the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, which does not require a second shot.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.