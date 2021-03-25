KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Hy-Vee and the Negro Leagues Baseball Museum will hold an in-person sign up on Thursday in advance of their next COVID-19 vaccination clinic.
Residents of Kansas City’s 18th & Vine District are invited to stop by the NLBM, located at 1616 E. 18th Street in Kansas City, between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. on Thursday to sign up for an appointment. The next community vaccination clinic will be held Monday.
The sign up event is intended to assist underserved residents in the community who may not have internet access or need additional assistance with signing up.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.