KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Hundreds of doses of the COVID vaccine spoiled this weekend in Missouri

KCTV5 News has reported over the past few weeks about the frustrations critical workers and older adults are having over the lack of vaccine availability Some say it feels like an insult to know in other parts of the state, doses are going to waste.

Rural vaccine surpluses in Missouri spark urban frustrations More than 7,700 doses of vaccine were left over after mass vaccination events across Missouri last week, fueling frustrations that rural counties haven't been able to find enough people to use them while urban residents are desperate for a dose.

There were 7,700 doses that were left over after mass vaccination events across the state last week. Records from the Missouri Department of Public Safety show most of the doses went to a nearby health provider and could be used later, and 152 doses were thrown out.

Vaccinators in Putnam County, along the Iowa border, say some of the needles were dislodged and couldn’t be used, and some residents missed their appointment. The state says its adjusting the process.

Governor Mike Parson says mass vaccination teams will turn their attention to more populous areas around Kansas City and St. Louis.

