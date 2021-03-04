KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- People nationwide are registering day and night for the COVID vaccine, so what happens to all those other registrations you made once you finally get your vaccine appointment.
Are you blocking a space for somebody else? What should you do? KCTV5 Stands for You and looked into it. What we found is it depends on where all you registered.
MISSOURI
Missouri's registration system is called the Navigator. If you registered and were accepted through the state, you will automatically be removed from their eligibility list once your vaccine is complete. The state encourages you to decline appointments and remove yourself from other lists once you have been vaccinated.
