KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- About 17 percent of Kansas City’s population has received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine. Just eight percent have had both doses, which of course provides the most protection.
During the time between shots, doctors say you should feel more secure, but it’s not a guarantee you won’t get sick.
“After about 12 days you do start to see a significant change and split in the amount of infections from the amount of people who’ve had their first dose of vaccine compared to people who got no dose whatsoever,” University of Kansas Health System Director of Infection Prevention, Dr. Dana Hawkinson said.
There is not a percentage point on the likelihood a person with one dose of the vaccine would get sick versus an unvaccinated person, but the chances of experiencing severe COVID-19 symptoms is much lower for someone with one shot versus none.
“We don’t know exactly how much protection there is compared to the people who did not get any first dose of vaccine at all, but you should start to mount some amount of protection that will hopefully lessen your chances of going to the hospital,” Hawkinson said.
The vaccine offers the most protection two weeks after the last dose.
The more people are fully vaccinated, the more difficult it will be for the virus to spread and for new variants to develop.
“Hopefully in the coming weeks, most everybody is going to be able to get the vaccine dose if they want it. And we certainly encourage everybody to get their vaccine doses, it’s only going to help the rest of our community by decreasing the overall spread,” Hawkinson said.
Dr. Hawkinson said hospitals, fire departments, and nursing homes which were a part of the first tier of vaccinations are proof that vaccines do help to stop the spread of the virus. It’s not spreading in places where all the employees are fully vaccinated.
Until at least 75 percent of the general population has that protection though, we must continue to take precautions.
