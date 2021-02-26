CLINTON, MO (KCTV) -- Golden Valley Memorial Healthcare is currently scheduling COVID-19 vaccine appointments at its Clinton, Osceola, Warsaw and Windsor facilities.
To qualify, you must be a Missouri resident in Phase 1A, Phase 1B – Tier 1 and Phase 1B – Tier 2 of the State of Missouri vaccination plan. Click here to see if you fit into these tiers.
Phase 1B – Tier 3 will be activated March 15. This includes education (K-12), childcare, communications infrastructure, dams sector, energy sector, food and agriculture sector 1, government, information technology and more.
To schedule an appointment for the COVID-19 vaccine, please call 660-324-2995. The call center is open Monday-Friday from 8:30 a.m.-4 p.m. This number is the only way to schedule a vaccine at GVMH.
“Being a high-throughput vaccinator for our state guarantees that we will receive a steady supply of COVID-19 vaccines, so we can schedule our vaccine clinics in advance and administer as many immunizations to Missouri residents as possible,” said Craig Thompson. “Being able to help protect thousands of people from the virus has been an inspiring experience for me and our staff."
