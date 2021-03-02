FAIRWAY, KS (KCTV) -- The United States now has three vaccines in its arsenal in the battle against COVID-19. With three vaccines distributed across the county, some people are starting to compare them. But, is one really better than the others? KCTV5 asked health professionals during Tuesday’s University of Kansas Health System COVID-19 briefing.
Dr. Steven Stites with the University of Kansas Medical Center said all three vaccines are equal in protecting people and giving them a fighting chance against COVID-19. There are some differences in the way the vaccine is administered, the trials it underwent, and its distribution.
One Dose vs. Two Doses
Johnson & Johnson’s vaccine is 85% effective at fighting severe disease with just one dose.
“It did show excellent protection for critical disease and death, and those are the important things,” said Dr. Dana Hawkinson, an infectious diseases doctor at the University of Kansas Medical Center, addressing the lower percentage for Johnson & Johnson’s vaccine.
Moderna’s vaccine was 94% effective after two doses and Pfizer's was 85% effective after the second dose.
Trial Methods
Johnson & Johnson’s COVID-19 trials were broader and conducted in more regions, including South Africa where other variants of coronavirus were present. Moderna and Pfizer conducted trials over the summer and fall of 2020, before newer and more contagious variants were widely circulating.
Dr. Kevin Ault, a member of the FDA panel who voted on the vaccines, said, “The clinical trials for the three vaccines are different enough. There’s a little bit of apples and oranges comparison.”
Handling & Distribution
Johnson & Johnson’s COVID-19 vaccine has a longer shelf life and is easier to handle and store. The vaccine can be exposed to warmer temperatures compared to the other two vaccines. Moderna’s vaccine requires freezer storage. Pfizer’s vaccine is the most difficult to handle, requiring ultra-cold freezing.
Health experts say the best vaccine is the one people can get, they believe all three are good options. They added, “Vaccines are not the key to ending the pandemic, vaccinations are.”
