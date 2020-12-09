The FDA’s independent advisers were to meet Thursday to debate whether evidence was strong enough to recommend vaccinating millions of Americans. A final FDA decision and the first shots could follow within days.

KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV)  As the United States prepares to ship millions of doses of the Pfizer vaccine, health experts are already working to convince skeptical people about getting it. 

"When we all think about children, we think about getting our children vaccinated and it is a no brainer," local psychologist Danielle Johnson said. 

Johnson said that not all adults will think about getting vaccinated for many different reasons.

She hopes that health providers will be having important discussions with their patients about the importance of getting vaccinated.

Public service announcements are expected to be made in the coming months about the vaccine, and Dr. Johnson hopes community organizations and even churches will get the word out in local communities about getting the vaccine. 

