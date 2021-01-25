Google Maps will soon display Covid-19 vaccination sites

FAIRWAY, KS (KCTV) -- (KCTV) -- If you're having a hard time finding a place that offers the coronavirus vaccine Google Maps wants to help.
A new Google Maps feature is rolling out in the coming weeks, starting in Arizona, Louisiana, Mississippi and Texas. According to Google, searches for quote "vaccines near me" have increased five fold since the new year.
The company said it's implementing the feature to ensure it's "providing locally relevant answers."
The results include details about whether an appointment is required, if the vaccine is only available to certain groups and if there's a drive-thru.
The need for information on vaccines is clear, according to a Kaiser Family Foundation survey, 60% of Americans say they don't know when or where to get a vaccine.
