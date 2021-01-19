KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Frustration is building on both sides of the state line about the federal governments vaccine distribution plan.
While a lot of money has been spent on vaccine development, distribution of the vaccine has been slow under the Trump administration.
Both Mayor Quinton Lucas on the Missouri side of the state line, and Dr. Lee Norman on the Kansas side of the state line, say distribution has been extremely frustrating.
"We are very dependent on the federal government," Dr. Norman said. "It's the only source of the vaccine. I was on a series of rather frustrating calls last week with Gustave Perna, who is the chief operating officer of Operation Warp Speed. It's been a struggle because the information we've gotten about vaccine quantities have not come through."
"It has been a frustrating set of months during this pandemic," Mayor Lucas said. "When we have communicated with different voices and theories coming from our friends at the White House and federal directives. I look forward to having some kind of clear direction and ideas on how we're getting supply starting on Wednesday."
The hope, is that there will be a better distribution plan moving forward with the Biden administration.
