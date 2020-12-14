KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Truman Medical Center administered its first COVID-19 vaccine at 2 p.m. Monday with 40 expected by day’s end.
Those involved used words like "historic," "monumental" and "emotional."
The slight sting and pinprick were nothing unusual, but what ICU nurse Sarah Kiehl was thinking when it happened was.
“I just keep imagining all the patients I have watched die in this time and all the patients I have FaceTimed with their families on their death beds,” said Kiehl.
“This is a big day for us, and I think this will be a big uplift for all of us,” said Chief Medical Officer Mark Steele, M.D.
The Pfizer vaccine arrived at Truman Medical Center Monday morning at a whopping negative 70 degrees Celsius. The day’s doses were moved to a fridge to thaw for three hours, followed by a precise process of inverting 10 times, diluting and inverting again.
“We had empty vials -- obviously not of the vaccine -- but empty vials in order to practice and run-through so that, when the first actual vials came, we were more than prepared,” said Sara Lauterwasser, the pharmacy critical care resident who administered the vaccine.
Staff recorded the milestone moment on their smartphones. Kiehl cheered. Others joined in. Kiehl gave the camera two thumbs up.
It was a long time coming, with a long time still to go. But, it was clear this presented a physical sign of hope for those who’ve seen so much suffering.
“I could see their faces in my mind and just thinking this might be how we get out of this really tragic, heavy time,” said Kiehl
Steele called it a light at the end of the tunnel but emphasized that tunnel is long, so it is far too soon to let down your guard in terms of taking precautions to protect yourself and those around you.
