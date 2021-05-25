KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- First Lady Jill Biden will travel to Kansas City on Thursday as part of an effort to get more Americans vaccinated.

She will be at Metropolitan Community College's Penn Valley campus visiting their vaccination clinic.

This won’t be the first visit the First Lady to a vaccination site. She’s been making visits since April. This is part of the Biden administration’s effort to get 70-percent of Americans their first dose by July 4.

Right now, the state of Missouri is at 51-percent of those 18 and over who initiated the vaccine.

On May 11, President Biden announced a partnership between federal retail pharmacies and high enrollment community colleges to provide on-site clinics. During her visit, the First Lady will highlight this partnership. She will also visit another vaccination clinic in Grand Rapids, Michigan that same day.

The vaccination clinic will be held from 2-6 p.m. It’s open to anyone 18 and up, and there aren’t any residency requirements. You can register on the school’s website to receive either the Johnson & Johnson or Moderna vaccines.

Another clinic will be held June 24 for second Moderna doses.

The school is offering free tuition for a summer of fall 2021 class for anyone who gets vaccinated at their clinic.