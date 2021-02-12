FAIRWAY, KS (KCTV) – COVID-19 vaccines are now available a Walmart stores across the state of Missouri.
On Friday, the Federal Retail Pharmacy Program launched in the Missouri.
102 pharmacies across the state are currently participating, including these five in Kansas City and Independence:
- Walmart at 11601 E. US Hwy 40
- Walmart at 8301 N. Church Road
- Walmart at 4000 S. Bolger Road
- Walmart at 3411 S. Nolan Road
- Sam’s Club at 4100 S. Bolger Road
To get the shot, you need to be in Tier 2 of Phase 1B or higher in Missouri’s state vaccination plan. That includes everyone 65 years of age and older, and those with other underlying health conditions.
You’ll also need an appointment. To schedule one, visit www.walmart.com/COVIDvaccine or www.samsclub.com/covid.
