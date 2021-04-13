(CBS/KCTV) – In an interview on CBS This Morning, CBS News Medical Contributor Dr. David Agus answered common questions some of you have following recommendations from the CDC and FDA that the Johnson & Johnson vaccine be put on hold in the U.S.
The recommendations from the federal health agencies come as investigators look into six cases of blood clots occurring in people who received the vaccine. The six cases were all women under the age of 48; one woman died from the condition.
The Johnson & Johnson vaccine, which requires just one dose, has already been given to more than 6.8 million people in the U.S.
In a statement, the company said that "no clear causal relationship has been established" between the vaccine and the cases of blood clots.
Here is what Dr. Agus was asked in light of this recent news and his answers:
Q: The FDA and CDC are making this recommendation just ahead of an advisory meeting tomorrow. Is that concerning?
A: Well, again, nobody’s sure. These are so rare – these events – and these events happen on their own that we think that there is reason to believe they are related, although it’s certainly not definitive.
It needs to be investigated more and until you get to these tens of millions of people you don’t see these kinds of really rare events, which we are now. But, in most cases, we can identify them early, we can treat them and make sure that the patients don’t have lasting complications. One of these girls in the United States died from the vaccine.
Q: How significant is this? At one point after getting the vaccine, could these reactions occur?
A: So, all of the cases happened six to 13 days after the vaccine and they noted pain in the abdomen or pain/headache and that caused them to go to the hospital. Five of the six were treated efficiently.
This was treated differently than the average blood clot because here platelet counts are down and you have to give a special drug that reverses it. And, unfortunately, one of the patients has died from the blood clot.
It is extremely, extremely rare.
Q: If someone has already received this vaccine, should they be concerned?
A: Listen, you have to monitor yourself. If you have any symptoms where you have pain and it’s unexplainable, go to the emergency room right away and doctors around the county are now aware of this and they know how to treat it.
So, the key is: listen to your body and if you start to feel pain somewhere or swelling somewhere, you need to go in to the doctor and be evaluated. It’s easy to treat once we’ve identified it.
But, listen, it’s horrible. It’s absolutely horrible. I wish that this hadn’t happened. It’s going to put in a wrench in what’s going on with the vaccine – all of the vaccines – and we need to figure this out and develop a national plan to move forward.
Q: Does it mean that if you've had the J&J vaccine more than two weeks ago, you're in the clear?
A: That’s a great point, yes. So, what we know, at least from this and the AstraZeneca, if you’re past two weeks you are clear. And, you know, it’s not probably going to happen then. If you’re worried about anything, your doctor can take a blood test and look if your platelet counts are low or look for a particular type of antibody that’s associated with this. So, there is a blood test they can look for. But, I would only do so if you had symptoms that are worrying.
Q: Does the blood clotting only affect women?
A: Yes, the AstraZeneca one is majority women and it seems to be associated because women are more susceptible to this type of blood clot. But it’s not exclusive and so there are some men in Europe that have been seen. But, in the United States today it’s only women and women who are under the age of 50, so pre-menopausal women.
Dr. Agus also said, “I think what has everyone upset here is there is a similar vaccine, AstraZeneca, that’s also called an adenovirus vaccine where blood clots were seen also in really small numbers. So, when you’re seeing some similarity, we get really worried. Tomorrow morning, there’ll be an advisory meeting where they’ll review these six cases and see whether they think they are related to the vaccine or not and what to do. The hope is we can develop a plan to prevent these from happening.”
He also said, for clarification, “There have been hundreds of millions of Pfizer and Moderna with none of this has been seen and it appears to be related to the adenovirus what we call the 'carrier vector' for this. And so, it’s different.”
