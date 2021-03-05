KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- KCTV5 News has obtained demographic information for vaccinations in Jackson County that shows a vast racial disparity.
The state tracks this data on a larger scale, but this information isn’t accessible on the state’s vaccine website.
There is clearly a discrepancy in the number of vaccines given to white and Black people in Jackson County. Even more disappointing, KCTV5 had to wait almost a month to learn about it.
We submitted an open records request through the state on Feb. 10. It’s taken the state health department almost a month to get KCTV5 the data they initially claimed was easily accessible.
When KCTV5 spoke with the director of the Kansas City Health Department Dr. Rex Archer back in February he said they have been asking the state for this data and getting nothing in return.
Here’s what KCTV5 found through this process:
- Almost 30,000 white people are vaccinated in Jackson County. That’s 6 percent of the county’s white population.
- That number drops to around 2,500 people when we look at our Black population. Which is only 1.5 percent of the Black community in Jackson County.
- There are just over 4,000 people who identify as multiracial who’ve gotten their vaccine.
- The second largest category behind white people is unknown.
- We do not know the race of more than 11,000 people who are vaccinated.
Unknown ethnicity and race data is another topic KCTV5 discussed with Archer last month. He is asking the state to make all demographic fields a requirement when jurisdictions submit data to the state.
KCTV5 learned through the data the LatinX community, which is dying from COVID at a disproportionate rate is also being vaccinated disproportionately.
There are just over 1,5000 LatinX people vaccinated in Jackson County while more than 30,000 people who do not identify as LatinX are vaccinated.
The number of unknown ethnicities remains high—more than 17,000 people.
KCTV5 has reached out to the mayor’s office to get his reaction to this new information. We will keep you updated on their response.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.