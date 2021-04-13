LAWRENCE, KS (KCTV) -- Following state and federal recommendations, Lawrence-Douglas County Public Health is pausing administration of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine.
They'll be administering Pfizer doses instead.
The CDC and FDA are investigating reports that six people who got the Johnson & Johnson (Janssen) vaccine developed a rare disorder involving blood cloths two weeks after getting injected.
According to the KDHE, this is out of seven million doses that have been administered in total.
No known cases have been reported in Kansas, the health department notes. Lawrence's health department has administered 1,300 doses of the J&J vaccine.
“All of our clinics at the fairgrounds the next two weeks will administer Pfizer doses, as we have primarily at these events since late January. This will not affect vaccine availability there,” said Director of Informatics Sonia Jordan. “We have no planned Johnson & Johnson clinics at this time, so we are at a good place for pausing and waiting for additional guidance that CDC, FDA and KDHE can provide on this. As it is important to administer the vaccines right now, it is critical to ensure those vaccines are safe.”
