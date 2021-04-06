DOUGLAS COUNTY, KS (KCTV) -- Nearly 2,000 openings are available for Douglas County residents over the age of 16 for a drive-thru clinic on Wednesday where Pfizer vaccine doses will be given.
According to Lawrence-Douglas County Public Health, even after notifying those who had submitted their information to the Vaccine Interest Form, there are still 1,900 openings for a mass vaccination clinic set to be held at the Douglas County Fairgrounds tomorrow.
Those interested in getting an appointment can visit LDCHealth.org/GetMyVaccine and enter the code "284987."
Appointments are available from 11:30 a.m. to 4:20 p.m. and will be available on a first come, first serve basis.
"Appointment notifications have been sent to those on the form in Phase 5, which is anyone age 16-64, but planners still noticed the number of openings remaining for Wednesday," a release from the health department said.
“We’re seeing a lower acceptance rate lately, likely as people are able to get vaccines from pharmacies and other providers, which is good news,” said Director of Informatics Sonia Jordan.
“Data from the state has shown Douglas County has vaccinated at the highest rate in the state right now, and we ask anyone who has not yet had their turn to make an appointment so we can continue at our high rate of vaccinations," she said.
NOTE: "For those who make a vaccine appointment for Wednesday at the Douglas County Fairgrounds, please note that due to District Court using the fairgrounds, the clinic traffic pattern has changed and the entrance is now the intersection of 23rd Street and O’Connell Road," the release adds.
Click here for further details on the logistics.
