Woman texting phone

Pretty young lady in medical face mask using smartphone joyfully in street

 File Photo | Getty Images

KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- With an FDA panel giving the green light to Pfizer's Covid-19 vaccine, it is expected to get emergency approval from the FDA soon. 

State officials say 339,000 doses are expected to be shipped to Missouri and about 159,000 to Kansas. They will be coming from the Pfizer facility in Kalamazoo, MI. 

While help is on the way, it is important to understand that the vaccine will not immediately stop the pandemic.

It will take months to get millions of Americans vaccinated. Some of those Americans are skeptical. Until herd immunity is achieved through vaccinations, local doctors want to make sure that people are avoiding gatherings, still wearing masks, and social distancing. 

In fact, wearing a mask will still have to happen for awhile, even when you receive the vaccine. 

Kansas Senator Jerry Moran said this about the importance of wearing a mask, "I've had people tell me that, 'Jerry, I'm a Christian. When God calls me I'm ready to go. I don't need to wear a mask because I'm in that circumstance.' And I understand that, but there's also the great biblical admonition about love your neighbor." 

KCTV5.com is now with you on the go! Get the latest news updates and video, StormTrack5 weather forecast, weather radar, special investigative reports, sports headlines and much more from KCTV5 News. 

>> Click/tap here to download our free mobile app. <<

Copyright 2020 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.

Tags

Locations

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.