KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- With an FDA panel giving the green light to Pfizer's Covid-19 vaccine, it is expected to get emergency approval from the FDA soon.
State officials say 339,000 doses are expected to be shipped to Missouri and about 159,000 to Kansas. They will be coming from the Pfizer facility in Kalamazoo, MI.
While help is on the way, it is important to understand that the vaccine will not immediately stop the pandemic.
It will take months to get millions of Americans vaccinated. Some of those Americans are skeptical. Until herd immunity is achieved through vaccinations, local doctors want to make sure that people are avoiding gatherings, still wearing masks, and social distancing.
In fact, wearing a mask will still have to happen for awhile, even when you receive the vaccine.
Kansas Senator Jerry Moran said this about the importance of wearing a mask, "I've had people tell me that, 'Jerry, I'm a Christian. When God calls me I'm ready to go. I don't need to wear a mask because I'm in that circumstance.' And I understand that, but there's also the great biblical admonition about love your neighbor."
