KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- The second Covid-19 vaccine just cleared another hurdle, which means the United States is likely to have two vaccines in use by next week.
The Pfizer BioNTech and Moderna vaccines use similar technology, but there are slight differences.
Both will require two doses. The vaccines cannot be mixed.
The Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine is given 21 days after the first dose. It has to be stored at 94 degrees below zero. It can be given to people 16 years and up.
The Moderna vaccine's second dose is given 28 days after the first. It is easier to store at 4 degrees below zero. It will be given to people 18 years and up.
Dr. Steven Stites, with the University of Kansas Health System said this about the Moderna vaccine, "Moderna's can be out longer and as a result, would be better served going out to nursing homes."
Pharmacists with CVS and Walgreens will be helping with distribution of the vaccine at nursing homes.
