JEFFERSON CITY, MO (KCTV) -- On Tuesday, the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services said that certain immunocompromised individuals in the state can now start getting third doses of PfizerNBioTech or Moderna vaccines.
The DHSS says that a third dose may be given to "moderately to severely immunocompromised people due to a medical condition or combination of immunosuppressive medication or treatments including but not limited to the following:"
- Immunocompromised due to solid organ transplant and taking immune suppressing medications
- Immunocompromised due to active treatment for solid tumor and hematologic malignancies
- Immune compromised due to Receipt of CAR-T cell or hematopoietic stem cell transplant (within 2 years of transplantation or taking immunosuppression therapy)
- Moderate to severe primary immunodeficiency (eg., DiGeorge, Wiskott-Aldrich Syndromes)
- Immunocompromised due to Advanced or untreated HIV infection
- Immunocompromised due to “Active treatment with high-dose corticosteroids or other drugs that may suppress immune response: high dose corticosteroids (ie.,≥ 20 mg prednisone or equivalent per day), alkylating agents, antimetabolites, transplant-related immunosuppressive drugs, cancer chemotherapeutic agents classified as severely immunosuppressive, tumor-necrosis (TNF) blocker or other biologic agents that are immunosuppressive or immunomodulatory”
The DHSS says that people who aren't moderately to severely immunocompromised don't need a third dose right now.
Following federal guidelines, Missouri will use a self-attestation model. People won't have to show documentation of their health status; they can get third doses everywhere first and second doses are available.
The health department also includes the following important notes:
- This guidance does not apply to those who received the Janssen/Johnson & Johnson vaccine.
- For people who received either Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine series, a third dose of the same mRNA vaccine should be used.
- A person should not receive more than three mRNA vaccine doses at this time.
- If the mRNA vaccine product given for the first two doses is not available or is unknown, either mRNA COVID-19 vaccine product may be administered. Individuals should wait at least 28 days between their second and third doses.
Information about where to get a vaccine can be found here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.